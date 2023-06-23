(Bloomberg) -- East Japan Railway Co. said part of its computer system, including online ticket booking, credit card settlement and its Suica electronic money app on mobile phones, is suffering an outage.

The railway operator said the trouble, which started at around 12:37 a.m. local time Saturday, is due to a power issue at its servers. Ticket gates aren’t affected, and passengers can still charge their cards with cash, it added.

