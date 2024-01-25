(Bloomberg) -- JSW Steel Ltd.’s quarterly profit quintupled, beating estimates, driven by higher output and strong demand in India as infrastructure spending accelerated ahead of elections this year.

The group’s net income was 24.2 billion rupees ($291 million) during the three months to December, from 4.90 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The earnings beat an average profit of 21.71 billion rupees estimated by analysts.

Steel firms like JSW have been ramping up capacity to meet an expanding appetite for the alloy in India from sectors such as construction, energy and automobiles. The South Asian country is the main growth market in the world and its consumption is estimated to increase 12% this financial year ending March and rise by another 9% next year, according to a Fitch Group report last month.

JSW’s board also approved raising 20 billion rupees in funds through bonds in its meeting Thursday. Total costs at JSW grew 1.4% in the third quarter from the year earlier period to 388.2 billion rupees, while revenue advanced 7.2% to 419.4 billion rupees, the company said in the statement.

“India’s economic growth remains strong led by the momentum in manufacturing and investments in infrastructure,” the company said in the statement. However, “rising level of steel imports into India on the back of relatively weak global markets is a concern.”

JSW Steel’s group production rose 12% in the quarter from a year earlier. India’s finished steel consumption also grew 12% during the quarter from a year ago, it said.

Net debt was 792.2 billion rupees in the quarter, it added. The company also committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. It lowered its capital expenditure guidance for the financial year to 180 billion rupees from 200 billion rupees planned earlier.

Shares rose 0.4% at the close in Mumbai on Thursday. Analysts have 11 buy recommendations on the company, 11 holds and 9 sells, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

