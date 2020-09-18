Judge Allows Michigan Voters to Uber to Polls: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- A pro-Trump super-PAC is spending $25 million on ads in key battleground states. A judge overturned a Michigan ban on giving free Uber rides to the polls. And 19 more states will begin sending out mail-in ballots this weekend.

There are 46 days to the election.

Other Developments:

Barr Goes All-In for Trump Campaign Themes Weeks Before Election

Trump’s Law Enforcer Wades Into Political Fray: Balance of Power

Trump’s Promise of October Vaccine Risks Letdown or Rejection

Trump to Kill What’s Left of Iran Deal Then Confront UN Assembly

Judge Overturns Michigan Ban on Free Uber Rides to Vote

A federal judge has overturned part of a Michigan election law that makes it a crime to hire drivers to take voters to the polls.

The ban had made Michigan one of the only states where drivers for Uber and Lyft weren’t allowed to bring voters to the polls for free.

Liberal voting rights group Priorities USA filed the lawsuit, arguing that the ban imposed a heavy burden on low-income and minority voters as well as students and senior citizens. State Republicans defended the measure as necessary to prevent voter fraud.

But U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis, a Trump appointee, found that the ban did little to stop fraud or improper vote-influencing.

“It is unclear how paying for a taxi or Uber is any more likely to influence a voter than offering to transport them by way of a volunteer driver in a non-profit corporation’s minivan,” she wrote.

Super-PAC to Air $25 Million Attacking Biden as ‘Weak’

A pro-Trump super political action committee will spend $25 million on ads in battleground states attacking Biden as “too weak to lead America,” according to a person familiar with the effort.

Led by the Republican strategist who orchestrated the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth ads against John Kerry in 2004, Preserve America will air three ads featuring direct-to-camera testimonials from Americans criticizing Biden’s record on national security.

The ads feature the parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian worker killed by ISIS; a retired Army sergeant who lost an arm in Afghanistan; and an Army captain who lost his legs in Afghanistan and later ran for Congress.

They criticize Biden for opposing the raid that killed Osama bin Laden when he was vice president, criticizing Trump’s order to kill Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and being “too silent” on unrest in major U.S. cities.

“Joe Biden is too weak to be our commander in chief,” says retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry in one ad.

The ads will air in TV and digital advertising in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. -- Mario Parker

Mail-In Voting Begins in 19 More States

Ballots will be mailed out in 19 more states on Friday and Saturday, including the battleground state of Michigan.

With mail-in voting surging nationally, that means that tens of thousands of ballots will be cast in the coming days -- including in three battleground states -- before the presidential debates or other news have the opportunity to change the race.

Mail-in voting is already underway in the battleground state of North Carolina, which already has processed more than 81,000 returned ballots. And a court decision on Thursday cleared the way for election officials in Pennsylvania to begin sending ballots.

On Friday, ballots will be mailed out in Arkansas, Minnesota, South Dakota and West Virginia.

On Saturday, they’ll go out in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.