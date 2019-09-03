(Bloomberg) -- A judge allowed the Scottish government’s request to intervene alongside lawmakers who argue that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament is unconstitutional.

Judge Raymond Doherty brought forward the hearing in Edinburgh to Tuesday, saying it’s in the interest of justice that the case be heard quickly. A group of more than 70 lawmakers have argued that Johnson’s plan prevents Parliament from holding the government accountable, making a no-deal split from the European Union more likely.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alastair Reed in Edinburgh at areed12@bloomberg.net;Jonathan Browning in London at jbrowning9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser, Peter Chapman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.