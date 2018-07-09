Judge Asks for List of Young Children to Be Reunited by Tuesday

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw gave the U.S. until 6 p.m. Monday to provide him with a list of names of the 54 immigrant children under five years old who will be reunited with their parents by Tuesday after being separated at the border.

Sabraw ordered that children under five years of age be reunified with their parents by a July 10 deadline. A lawyer for the U.S. said that of the 102 children under five, the U.S. has determined 54 will be returned to their parents.

