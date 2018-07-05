(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Sacramento has ruled that private employers must comply with federal orders seeking information about immigrant employees, partly rejecting California’s sanctuary laws.

Judge John Mendez approved the Justice Department’s request for a preliminary injunction against sections of the Immigrant Worker Protection Act. The judge denied the U.S.’s request to stop California from enforcing laws that bar local police from complying with federal directives and authorize the state attorney general to inspect privately owned federal detention centers.

Mendez said in court that he expects his order to be appealed.

