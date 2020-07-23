(Bloomberg) -- U.S. federal agents were blocked by a judge from arresting, threatening or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, without a reason for the next two weeks.

The order is the first victory among legal challenges to the federal government’s crackdown on protesters who have taken to the streets for weeks following the death of George Floyd. It comes after more than a dozen journalists and legal observers claimed they were tear gassed or shot with munitions by federal agents despite being clearly identifiable as bystanders.

(Corrects to note judge barred agents from detaining journalists)

