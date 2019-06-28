(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. judge blocked President Donald Trump from reallocating some $2.5 billion in the 2019 federal budget to pay for six proposed sections of his promised Mexico border wall.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam’s order Friday makes permanent an earlier injunction barring the Trump Administration from breaking ground on a pair of projects in Arizona and New Mexico. At the urging of opponents of the wall, the Oakland, California-based judge added four more proposed construction sites in Arizona and California.

The ruling is almost certain be challenged by Trump. The administration quickly appealed Gilliam’s May injunction after the president took to Twitter to call it “a ruling against Border Security” by “another activist Obama appointed judge.”

