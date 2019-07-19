(Bloomberg) -- Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo had $40,000 in cash in a suitcase when he was arrested this week and must remain in jail while the U.S. decides whether to extradite him, a judge in California ruled.

“He is a well-traveled individual who has been to many countries around the world and has a lot of connections and I think that there is a flight risk here,” Judge Thomas Hixson said in an audio file of the hearing posted by the court.

The cash hoard also adds to possibility that Toledo might flee, said Hixson, who set the next hearing for July 26.

Toledo is wanted by Peruvian authorities to face charges that he received $20 million in bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. U.S. Marshals arrested Toledo on an extradition warrant on July 16.

Toledo’s U.S. lawyer Joe Rusoniello didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment via telephone and email. Toledo had previously denied allegations of wrongdoing.

In a plea bargain with the U.S., Brazil and Switzerland, Odebrecht in 2016 admitted to having set up a vast bribery network that doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to politicians in Latin America and Africa to win construction contracts. Apart from Toledo, three other former Peruvian presidents have been embroiled in the scandal, including Toledo’s successor as president, Alan Garcia, who shot himself in April as police arrived at his Lima home to arrest him.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephan Kueffner in Quito at skueffner1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Matthew Bristow at mbristow5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.