(Bloomberg) -- A judge said she plans to limit the use of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. resources by the chief executive officer and her board allies in their campaign to secure control of the rocket-engine maker.

CEO Eileen Drake and her allies will be restricted in making statements and using company resources to back candidates in upcoming board elections, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Lori Will said on Tuesday. The judge, who also agreed to fast-track the litigation over the board battle, said she’d issue a final temporary restraining order later.

Drake and Board Chairman Warren Lichtenstein are going head-to-head in a proxy battle over the U.S. defense-industry supplier, which took a hit to its business Sunday when Lockheed Martin Corp. scrapped a $4.4 billion buyout, citing regulatory concerns.

The restraining order is designed to “retain the company’s neutrality in the upcoming election,” Will said during a hearing on Zoom. It’s not intended to interfere with running the firm “in the normal course of business,” she said.

Aerojet shares rose 1.7% to $37.52 at 11:42 a.m. in New York. As of Monday, they were down 21% this year.

On Thursday, when Aerojet reports earnings, it is expected to provide an update on its strategy to operate as a standalone company.

The defense-industry supplier must now chart its future with its board divided and its chairman and CEO at loggerheads over corporate governance and strategy.

Drake and Lichtenstein have sued each other in Delaware. Lichtenstein is demanding the CEO look for alternate bidders to Lockheed, while Drake has threatened to quit the company and take her management team with her.

Drake said in her court filings that Lichtenstein sued to mount a “hostile takeover” to preserve his board seat amid an internal probe of his actions. The chairman allegedly badmouthed the Lockheed deal and Aerojet executives to industry insiders, according to the filings.

The case is IN RE Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., 2022-0127, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

