(Bloomberg) -- A Federal Claims Court judge on Wednesday declined to toss out Amazon.com Inc.’s claims that political interference cost the company a lucrative Pentagon cloud contract, throwing the entire project into doubt.

Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith in Washington rejected requests by the government and Microsoft Corp., which was awarded the cloud deal in October 2019, to dismiss Amazon’s bias allegations because the company failed to raise them early enough. Her full opinion in the matter was filed under seal.

The contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, is valued at as much as $10 billion over a decade.

The Pentagon said earlier this year that if the court didn’t grant its motion to dismiss Amazon’s bias allegations, it would reassess the future of the project altogether to avoid a long court battle.

“The prospect of such a lengthy litigation process might bring the future of the JEDI Cloud procurement into question,” the Pentagon said.

Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud unit, filed a lawsuit in November 2019 that the Defense Department ignored Amazon’s superior technology and awarded the contract to Microsoft despite its “key failures” to comply with requirements. The Pentagon made those errors because of improper interference by then-President Donald Trump, who considered Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as his “political enemy,” according to Amazon’s lawsuit.

Amazon applauded the judge’s ruling in a statement.

“We are pleased the Court will review the remarkable impact it had on the JEDI contract award,” the company said. “AWS continues to be the superior technical choice, the less expensive choice, and would provide the best value to the DoD and the American taxpayer.”

Representatives for the Pentagon and Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.