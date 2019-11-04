(Bloomberg) -- The federal judge overseeing bankrupt California utility PG&E Corp.’s probation wants to know how many lives may have been lost this year in fires potentially caused by the utility’s equipment.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco asked PG&E to respond by Nov. 29. The utility has said it switched off local distribution lines in the area of the still-burning Kincade fire, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of the city. PG&E Chief Executive Officer Bill Johnson has said transmission lines weren’t taken down because wind speeds didn’t warrant such a move.

Alsup also wants to know about structures possibly damaged this year by fires possibly caused by PG&E’s power lines. “The court is inclined to expect that the answer for 2019 thus far will be many fewer than for prior years” due to power shut-offs, Alsup wrote in an order. “But the Court (and the public) would appreciate a more precise answer.”

PG&E didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

PG&E’s shares pared gains after trading was briefly halted. The stock was up 15% at $7.40 at 2:45 p.m. New York time.

