(Bloomberg) -- A judge denied a request by Ghislaine Maxwell to be released into the general jail population after she complained of “onerous” conditions while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges of underage girls tied to her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, court records show.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, in a ruling Tuesday, also rejected as “premature” Maxwell’s request to immediately learn the identities of three alleged victims referenced in the indictment.

