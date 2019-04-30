(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Washington denied President Donald Trump’s request to dismiss a lawsuit brought by almost 200 Congressional Democrats who claim he’s violating a Constitutional ban on receiving benefits from foreign governments without their permission.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled the plaintiffs stated a claim, have a cause of action and the injunctive relief they seek is Constitutional. Sullivan allowed the suit to proceed in September but deferred his decision on the merits. Tuesday’s ruling addresses the merit issues.

