(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge dismissed a US labor board request to order the reinstatement of three Starbucks Corp. workers, who allegedly lost their jobs for helping to organize a union at the coffee chain.

National Labor Relations Board prosecutors claim the three employees, who composed most of the union organizing committee members at a Phoenix cafe, were illegally fired, forced out, or placed on leave by Starbucks. The agency asked a US court to issue an injunction requiring the workers be offered their jobs back. Judge John Tuchi of the US District Court in Phoenix rejected the request Wednesday, a labor board spokesperson said.

“The ruling by the judge today is further evidence that any claims of anti-union activity are categorically false,” Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges said in an email. “We respect our partners’ right to organize, and at the same time we continue to support our local leaders’ decisions grounded in our mission and values.”

The ruling is a setback for the union, Workers United, and for the efforts by Joe Biden’s labor board appointees to more swiftly address alleged retaliation against activist employees. Federal court injunctions provide a vehicle to temporarily reinstate fired employees while their cases are being litigated at the NLRB or in appeals courts, a process that can drag on for years. A different federal judge is slated to hear arguments Thursday on a petition from the agency seeking reinstatement of seven pro-union Starbucks workers who were fired in Memphis.

The union has prevailed in votes at more than 100 of the coffee chain’s 9,000 corporate-run restaurants since securing an initial landmark victory in Buffalo, New York, last December.

