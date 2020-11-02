(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge expressed skepticism about a bid by Republican activists to invalidate 127,000 votes in the most populous county in Texas.

“You have a tough uphill row to hoe,” U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen said Monday at a court hearing in Houston. The request to throw out the drive-through votes will require someone to do a “fair amount of convincing” in what little time is left before Tuesday’s presidential election.

The hearing in a federal court is taking place one day after the state’s Supreme Court denied the effort to reject votes that were cast using drive-though voting in the county. Harris County, which includes the Houston metropolitan area, is home to about 4.7 million people and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 161,959 ballots.

A lot of discussion took place in the court about whether a car is a “structure” under the law. Any decision by the judge can be appealed to the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans, one of the country’s more conservative federal appeals courts.

After years of being solidly Republican, Texas is now considered a toss-up state in some polls, putting its 38 electoral college votes in play.

The Republican activists’ case argued that drive-through voting is an illegal extension of curbside voting, which is meant for people who are sick or have a physical disability. Harris County implemented it to limit the spread of Covid-19 during the election.

“Drive-thru voting is a safe, secure, and convenient way to vote,” Harris County’s clerk said on Twitter Sunday. “Texas Election Code allows it, and the Secretary of State approved it.”

