(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. judge in Seattle extended a ban on publishing instructions for 3-D printed guns during state litigation over the controversial practice, handing a procedural victory to gun-control groups that say the practice will make it easy for criminals and terrorists to get their hands on firearms.

