(Bloomberg) -- E-cigarette companies like Juul Labs Inc. must submit applications to U.S. regulators by May 2020 to keep their vaping products on the market, a federal judge ruled Friday.

The ruling was the result of a court case brought by anti-tobacco groups after the FDA delayed the application deadline. The groups argued that the agency had abdicated its duty to regulate the products, which have been blamed for a rise of youth use of nicotine.

The Food and Drug Administration began overseeing e-cigarettes in 2016 under the Obama administration. After Donald Trump took office in 2017, the agency pushed back until 2022 the application deadline.

