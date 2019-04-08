(Bloomberg) -- The judge in the fraud trial of former Barclays Chief Executive Officer John Varley and three other executives dismissed the jury.

The criminal trial of Varley, former Middle East head Roger Jenkins, ex-wealth boss Tom Kalaris, and Richard Boath, the former head of the bank’s European Financial Institutions, has been hearing legal arguments about the case without the jury for the past month.

Judge Robert Jay discharged the jury on Monday.

The SFO accused the four men, all of whom denied the allegations, of dishonestly hiding 322 million pounds ($420 million) in payments made to Qatar from other investors. The fees went to the Gulf nation in 2008 to gain a 4 billion-pound investment that helped the lender avoid an unwanted U.K. government bailout.

To contact the reporter on this story: Franz Wild in London at fwild@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.