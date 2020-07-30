Judge in Ecuador Debt Case Says She Needs More Arguments

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in New York said she needed more arguments to decide whether to delay a bid by Ecuador to restructure $17.38 billion in sovereign debt.

Contrarian Capital Management LLC, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund, and Boston-based GMO on Wednesday have asked U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan to block the plan, calling it “coercive in the extreme.” The firms said Ecuador’s public statements about the restructuring proposal are “designed to deceive and mislead bondholders about the coercive nature” of the tender and exchange offer.

At a conference on Thursday, Caproni ordered briefing on a temporary restraining order to be filed by 8 a.m. Friday. The tender deadline is noon Friday.

Ecuador’s Finance Ministry had said in a statement sent by text message that its lawyers would fight “this baseless action by funds with a minimal position.” The government “is firmly opposed to these funds trying to obtain additional economic benefits above what was negotiated in good faith with the majority of its biggest creditors.”

At the conference, a lawyer for Ecuador warned of a “massive, cascading default” if the plan is blocked.

Ecuador embarked on a debt-sale spree from 2014 to offset the fall of the price of oil, its main export. But mounting financial trouble led it to sign a $4.2 billion funding agreement with the International Monetary Fund in early 2019, and the country’s debt woes were only exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The dispute with bondholders became public on July 20 after Ecuador requested their consent for its proposal by July 31. A group of institutional investors advised by BroadSpan Capital LLC and UBS Group AG quickly rejected the restructuring bid, citing their offer of $600 million in funding at below-market rates to secure a deal.

Ecuador has called that proposal too expensive and is sticking to its request for almost no interest payments through 2021. The IMF and other multilateral organizations support Ecuador’s offer, and holders of more than 53% of the bonds have already accepted the terms, according to the government.

The terms include a cut in capital of $1.54 billion, a reduction in the average interest rate to 5.3% from 9.2% and an extension of average maturities to 12.7 years from 6.1 years.

The case is Contrarian Emerging Markets LP v. Republic of Ecuador, 20-cv-05890, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Updates with details and context starting in fourth paragraph)

