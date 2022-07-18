(Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit against Elon Musk has tested positive for Covid-19.

Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said that a Tuesday hearing in Delaware on Twitter’s motion to fast track its case will be moved to Zoom instead of in-person because she needs to be “isolating this week pursuant to CDC guidelines,” according to a letter Monday. She added her symptoms were not severe.

Twitter filed suit last week seeking to force Musk to complete the deal, and requesting a Sept. 19 start for the non-jury trial. Lawyers for San Francisco-based Twitter are arguing they need only four days to prove the world’s richest person should honor his agreement to pay $54.20 a share for the social-media platform.

Musk’s legal team responded that Twitter’s attorneys are unfairly pushing for a “warp speed” trial. The billionaire says Twitter violated the terms of the buyout deal by not turning over detailed information about so-called spam bot accounts within its system. The case requires a “forensic review and analysis of large swaths of data” about the bots along with other legal issues, Musk’s lawyers said in a July 15 filing, seeking a February trial date.

The case is Twitter v. Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.