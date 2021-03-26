(Bloomberg) -- A judge must reconsider whether two people arrested for their alleged roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January should be granted bail, the federal appeals court in Washington ordered.

The Washington-based district court judge had ordered that Eric Munchel and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, be held pending trial. Friday’s appellate order comes as the U.S. faces mounting pushback from defense lawyers and some judges against its efforts to swiftly prosecute hundreds of people accused of storming the Capitol to try to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

