Judge Not Ready to Delay Reunification of Immigrant Toddlers

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge said he wasn’t ready to relax a July 10 deadline for the U.S. to reunify immigrant children younger than five with their families. The government holds 101 young children separate from their families, some of which have already been removed from the country.

U.S. Seeking to Delay Reuniting Immigrant Kids With Parents

To contact the reporters on this story: Edvard Pettersson in Los Angeles at epettersson@bloomberg.net;Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.