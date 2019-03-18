(Bloomberg) -- A judge ordered federal prosecutors to release documents related to the FBI search of Michael Cohen’s home, office and hotel room with redactions of email addresses, phone numbers and Cohen’s safety deposit number. U.S. District Judge William Pauley ordered on Monday that the documents be uploaded to the court’s public docket on Tuesday.

