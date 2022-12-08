(Bloomberg) -- A judge Thursday ordered the release of records related to a 2021 bomb threat by the person accused of killing five people and injuring 17 in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last month.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was present at the hearing when El Paso County Judge Robin Chittum denied a defense request to block the release of the records.

Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 for allegedly threatening to harm family members with a homemade bomb and several weapons, and was charged with three counts of kidnapping and two counts of menacing. The charges were later dropped and the record was sealed, per Colorado law.

At a press conference Thursday, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said the charges were dropped after the prosecution failed to serve subpoenas to the alleged victims— Aldrich’s grandparents and mother. The grandparents had moved to another state and the prosecution was unable to serve interstate subpoenas. The family’s refusal to cooperate led to the case being dropped. Allen said law enforcement seized two weapons including a pistol and rifle at the time of the arrest, and that those weapons have since been kept in the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is accused of entering Club Q on Nov. 19 wearing body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle. They were taken into custody after being subdued by club patrons and hospitalized for injuries suffered.

Following the shooting, there were questions as to why no charges were filed in the 2021 incident.

Aldrich was charged Tuesday with 305 criminal counts, including hate crimes and murder. Late Wednesday, the arrest affidavit for the Club Q shooting was unsealed. According to the affidavit, police overheard Aldrich apologize to hospital staff after the shooting. Aldrich also claimed to have been awake for days before the shooting.

