(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. judge in San Diego ordered a temporary halt to the deportation of migrant families who are in the midst of being reunited after they were separated under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” crackdown on illegal border crossings.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said at a hearing Monday he will consider lifting his order after the government submits further arguments.

