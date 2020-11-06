(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Nevada rejected a bid by two Republican candidates for Congress to block the swing state’s procedure for processing mail-in ballots, which they claimed was unfair.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon in Las Vegas on Friday evening denied a request for an injunction and temporary restraining order against the state’s continued use of a machine that uses advanced signature-matching technology. He also denied a request to force the state’s Clark County to let observers get closer to the ballot-counting process.

