(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles rejected the city’s request to throw out a National Rifle Association lawsuit challenging a new law that requires contractors to disclose all business ties to the organization.

The NRA says the law violates its First Amendment rights to free speech and association by trying to freeze out the group’s corporate supporters.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson rejected the city’s argument that contractors’ involvement with the NRA isn’t expressive.

“That is rejected,” he said at a hearing Monday. “It is expressive, so there is a First Amendment issue.”

The judge is still considering an NRA request for an order blocking the ordinance while it pursues its lawsuit to nullify it.

