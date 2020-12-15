(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s company can’t claim attorney-client privilege to withhold dozens of engineering documents sought in a New York state property-valuation investigation, a judge ruled.

The Trump Organization failed to provide any evidence to justify extending the privilege to communications between the company’s former land-use lawyer and an engineer whose work was used to appraise a property at the center of the probe, Justice Arthur Engoron ruled Tuesday in Manhattan.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sought the documents as part of an investigation into whether the president’s real-estate business falsely reported property values to get loans or tax benefits. The company has said the probe is politically motivated and denies wrongdoing.

The probe has emerged as one of the biggest potential threats to Trump after he leaves office in January following his failed bid for re-election. He and his business are also face an active criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

