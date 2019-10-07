(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Education Department faces potential sanctions or a finding it’s in contempt of court for continuing to collect on debt of former students at Corinthian Colleges Inc., which filed for bankruptcy in 2015 under a cloud of fraud investigations.

“I’m not sure if this is contempt or sanctions,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim told lawyers for the Education Department at a hear Monday in San Francisco. “I’m not sending anyone to jail yet but it’s good to know I have that ability.”

