(Bloomberg) -- KPMG LLP defeated an effort by female employees suing over alleged discrimination to pursue their claims on behalf of a group of about 10,000 others going as far back as 2009.

Friday’s ruling by a Manhattan federal judge is a major blow to the plaintiffs in a long-running case because it deprives them of leverage to force a significant settlement, though it doesn’t stop them from pursuing claims as individuals.

The decision reflects the higher hurdles for winning class-action status in employment discrimination cases imposed by the U.S. Supreme Court in recent years. The judge found that the KPMG women failed to show a uniform explanation for “the countless individual employment decisions they challenge.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. female employees who claim they didn’t get paid or promoted like their male counterparts won class-action status this year, but women suing Microsoft Corp. and Twitter Inc. were barred from proceeding as groups.

