(Bloomberg) -- A judge ruled that an advice columnist who sued President Donald Trump for defamation after he denied raping her two decades ago can mail her complaint to the White House after Secret Service agents blocked multiple attempts to formally serve the document.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Kaplan issued the order Tuesday at the request of E. Jean Carroll, who went public with her allegations against the president in a June magazine article. The decision also allows Carroll to serve the complaint by mail to Trump’s signature skyscraper on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, and email it to a half dozen of his known lawyers.

Carroll, who claims Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store in Manhattan, said in a court filing last week that Secret Service agents thwarted four attempts to deliver the complaint to Trump Tower and one attempt at the White House. She filed the suit on Nov. 4.

