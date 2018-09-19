(Bloomberg) -- A Colorado federal judge ruled the U.S. State Department exceeded its authority by denying a passport to an intersex Navy veteran who declined to identify as male or female on the application.

Other countries are increasingly allowing for a non-binary gender marker on their passports, making the U.S. government’s rationale for refusing to do so "inadequate," U.S. District Judge Brooke Jackson, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, said in the ruling Tuesday in Denver.

The State Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dana Zzyym, whose application for the travel document was denied four years ago, said the agency’s stance has already resulted in lost professional opportunities in Mexico and The Netherlands.

“I’m not going to lie on my passport application, I shouldn’t have to," Zzyym said in a statement distributed by the LGBT rights organization Lambda Legal.

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.