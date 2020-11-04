(Bloomberg) -- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy may have to testify under oath about the U.S. Postal Service’s apparent failures to adhere to court orders in a lawsuit over operational changes that disrupted the delivery of mail-in ballots during the election.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington said at a hearing Wednesday that he was “shocked” to hear about the USPS failures to follow through on the orders, including not completing a mandatory sweep of mail-processing facilities to look for undelivered ballots by 3 p.m. on Election Day.

“At some point, the postmaster is either going to have to be deposed or appear before me and testify under oath,” Sullivan said. “The court has been very clear that it expects full compliance” with its orders.

