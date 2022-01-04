(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. judge expressed skepticism of Prince Andrew’s claim that a confidential settlement signed by Jeffrey Epstein in 2009 bars a suit by a woman who claims the British royal sexually abused her when she was a teenager.

The November 2009 settlement includes a release from liability that applies to Epstein, his lawyers and employees, and “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant” in the suit Giuffre filed against Epstein in federal court in Florida earlier that year. Andrew claims the language gives him a pass to get out of Giuffre’s suit before it goes any further.

But U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan sharply questioned the prince’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, in a hearing in New York on Tuesday, questioning how Epstein could have expected the agreement, which was intended to remain secret, to be used by Andrew to protect himself. Kaplan further suggested that only Epstein and Giuffre -- not Andrew -- had authority to enforce the release.

Virginia Giuffre claims Andrew was one of several powerful men to whom Epstein “lent” her for sexual abuse. Andrew has denied her allegations.

