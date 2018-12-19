(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from applying rules that make it harder for people to seek asylum in the U.S., in a lawsuit brought by 12 adults and children with accounts of sexual abuse, kidnappings and beatings in their homelands.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington issued the ruling Wednesday and required the government to return to the U.S. those plaintiffs who were deported unlawfully and to provide them with new asylum hearings.

U.S. Limits on Migrant Asylum Protections Challenged by ACLU

