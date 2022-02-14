(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge said he would rule against former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in her defamation suit against the New York Times, saying she had failed to present enough evidence to prove her case.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said Monday he would allow the jury, which began deliberations in the case on Friday, to reach a verdict but would dismiss the case afterward regardless of their decision.

The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee had accused the newspaper and former opinion page editor James Bennet of disregarding the truth in order to pursue a biased narrative about her when it published a 2017 opinion piece incorrectly linking her to a deadly shooting. The Times and Bennet had argued that it made honest mistakes that it corrected less than a day after publication.

Rakoff’s decision is likely to inflame conservative opinion on the legal protections for the press established by the Supreme Court decades ago. Palin has suggested she saw her case in part as a vehicle to try to get the law changed by today’s more conservative high court.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.