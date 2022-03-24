(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s beleaguered fraud prosecutor was dealt a fresh blow when judges overturned a second criminal conviction in the Unaoil bribery case that’s now subject to a review by the government.

A London appeals court quashed former executive Paul Bond’s conviction on Thursday, his lawyer said by email. Bond was found guilty last year of conspiring to bribe public officials to secure lucrative oil contracts in Iraq. The U.K. Attorney General started a probe into the SFO’s handling of the case after judges found serious failings when it overturned another conviction in the Unaoil case.

The SFO’s recent track record has been beset by high profile failures. A fraud trial against ex-Serco Group Plc collapsed, it faced accusations of deliberately destroying evidence in a civil lawsuit brought by a firm it’s investigating, and it dropped its probe of individuals just months after securing a settlement with John Wood Group Plc.

The government review will focus on disclosure failings as well as contact with third-parties, after judges criticized the prosecutor for its interactions with a U.S. fixer and for not handing over key documents to the defense. The review is expected to conclude in May.

“We are grateful but not remotely surprised that Mr. Bond’s appeal has been successful on the basis of the material non disclosure of vital defense evidence indicating improper conduct by the SFO his case,” Bond’s lawyer, Joseph Kotrie-Monson, said. “The conduct of the SFO, including those who made the crucial decisions regarding disclosure of this material displayed an institutional arrogance which betrayed an air of untouchability.”

A spokesperson for the Serious Fraud Office said it was disappointed by the ruling.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.