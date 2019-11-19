(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. said inflows slowed as clients pulled money from an Italian subsidiary while others exited as part of a bank-wide compliance program.

The Swiss private bank presented investors with a mixed bag for the first 10 months of the year, announcing a 400 million Swiss franc ($404 million) share buyback while also saying it would book a writedown on its struggling Italian business, Kairos. Net new money for the period was slightly less than 3%, dipping further below a medium-term target.

Chief Executive Officer Philipp Rickenbacher is exploring growth opportunities and seeking to put his own stamp on the business after taking over from Bernhard Hodler in September. Like its peers in Europe, Julius Baer is contending with low interest rates, sluggish economies and trade uncertainties that are keeping some investors on the sideline.

Assets under management rose at the end of October to 422 billion Swiss francs from 412 billion francs as of June 30. Outflows at Kairos will lead to a charge of 90 million euros ($100 million), the bank said.

Julius Baer was hit in September by the departure of a group of investment managers from Kairos, who left to start a new equity hedge fund. Baer has explored the sale of Kairos -- an asset and wealth manager with 9.4 billion euros under management -- but in late August said it planned to retain ownership of the company, which suffered outflows in the first half of the year.

In October Rickenbacher cut the number of top executives and increased the power of key managers in his first major management shakeup since taking over the Swiss private bank.

After years under the shadow of a Swiss regulatory probe into its Latin America business and a wide-ranging compliance program known as Atlas, the bank is now turning its attention to growth. Julius Baer Ltd. plans a rapid expansion in Latin America to double assets in the region, challenging more established rivals, Americas chief Beatriz Sanchez said in an interview earlier this month.

Credit Suisse Group AG gave downbeat outlook last month. saying the U.S.-China trade dispute will lead to more cautious spending and investment decisions, while UBS said market conditions in the last few quarters have been very challenging.

