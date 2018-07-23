(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd. dropped the most in almost six months after increases in assets under management and net new money at the Swiss wealth manager failed to convince investors that Chief Executive Officer Bernhard Hodler’s growth plans are on track.

The Zurich-based bank’s stock fell as much as 4.8 percent -- the biggest decline since February - and was trading 4.4 percent lower as of 9:45 a.m. local time, giving the bank a market value of about 12.2 billion francs ($12.3 billion). Until Monday, the stock had been little changed this year.

While the firm had enjoyed stellar growth through high-profile acquisitions and a hiring spree under Hodler’s predecessor Boris Collardi, analysts are questioning whether it can sustain similar growth rates as markets become more volatile. The bank has been grappling with cost and margin pressures and Hodler on Monday also cautioned on future market conditions because of the potential impact of trade tensions and the end of quantitative easing.

Julius Baer “witnessed a slowdown in the net new asset growth pace from 6.6 percent in 2017 to 5.1 percent in the first half,” Baader Helvea AG analyst Tomasz Grzelak wrote in a note to investors. “In our view, normalized growth makes the shares look fairly valued.”

Assets under management at the bank rose 3 percent to 400 billion francs from the end of 2017, below analyst estimates, according to UBS Group AG. All regions recorded net inflows, with strong contributions from clients in Europe, Switzerland and Asia. That was slightly offset by deleveraging by clients in Asia and the Middle East, reflecting a more cautious positioning of their portfolios as the U.S. increased interest rates.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jan-Henrik Förster in Zurich at jforster20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Paul Armstrong

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.