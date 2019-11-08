(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd. hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Singapore unit chief Jason Moo as private banking head for Southeast Asia, a growing market for the Swiss firm.

Moo, who spent two decades at the U.S. bank, will start on Feb. 17, Zurich-based Julius Baer said Friday an emailed statement. He will also be Singapore branch manager, subject to regulatory approval, it said.

Moo will replace Torsten Linke, who is moving to a new position as head of global India and developed markets starting Jan. 1, the private bank said. Linke’s new role will include both onshore and offshore Indian markets, Japan and the Asia business managed out of Switzerland. Both Moo and Linke will report to Jimmy Lee, the Asia-Pacific head.

Julius Baer has set its sights on expanding its Asia-Pacific wealth operations. Last year it formed a partnership with Siam Commercial Bank Pcl to tap the onshore market in Thailand.

Moo was CEO of Goldman Sachs Singapore (Pte) and head of Southeast Asia and Australia for private wealth management, according to the statement. He previously held roles including head of Asia-Pacific alternative capital markets in Hong Kong.

E.G. Morse, who oversees Goldman Sachs’s Singapore and Southeast Asian businesses, will assume the additional statutory role of CEO of Goldman Sachs Singapore, a spokesman for the U.S. bank said.

