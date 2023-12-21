(Bloomberg) -- One of the largest European real estate meltdowns since the global financial crisis is starting to cause wider pain after Moody’s cut the outlook on Julius Baer Group Ltd.’s credit and Middle Eastern investors filed more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in claims against Rene Benko’s Signa conglomerate.

Moody’s Investors Service cut the outlook on the Swiss banking group’s debt profile to negative from positive on Wednesday, warning of further deterioration if it “fails to effectively address its governance, risk culture, and risk appetite.” Bank Julius Baer & Co’s senior unsecured debt and long-term issuer ratings were cut.

Separately, several companies — including units linked to the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. — filed arbitration proceedings against Signa and Benko himself due to breached contracts, according to a report by Signa Holding’s insolvency administrator seen by Bloomberg.

The developments reflect growing contagion as investors, banks and regulators assess the damage from Signa’s financial troubles. The insolvency administrator said earlier this week he was still working to understand the full scope of liabilities, a process hindered by the company’s opaque nature and complex structure.

Exponential Growth

In a decade of exponential growth, Benko had lured cash from some of Europe’s richest families, sovereign wealth funds and banks, allowing him to lap up trophy assets such as London’s Selfridges department store, the Chrysler Building in New York and Berlin’s KaDeWe.

Moody’s said Julius Baer’s lending had been accompanied by a “culture of higher risk tolerance compared to its closest private banking peers, which weakens the group’s otherwise solid credit profile given its good capital and strong liquidity.”

Switzerland’s second-largest bank saw its shares slump by about 20% in November after the revelation of some 606 million Swiss francs ($703 million) in loans to Benko’s real estate group. Baer appears on a list of creditors of Signa Holding, which filed for insolvency on Nov. 29.

The lender announced 70 million francs in loan-loss provisions related to the credits, though Chief Executive Officer Philipp Rickenbacher has said the bank isn’t fundamentally changing its risk appetite.

Still, Baer has said it will review its private debt business and the framework in which it is conducted. Rickenbacher has argued that the bank is very well capitalized and has been consistently profitable under all circumstances.

Baer shares were down 1.8% in Zurich on Thursday, trading at 46.75 Swiss francs at 10:52 a.m.

Read More: Julius Baer CEO Says Risk Appetite Not Changing After Signa Dent

Rickenbacher was appointed CEO of Baer in July 2019, when he took over from Bernhard Hodler, the former compliance chief who helped clean up the bank after a money laundering scandal that cast a shadow over the boom years under his predecessor Boris Collardi. Baer enjoyed stellar growth through high-profile acquisitions and a hiring spree under Collardi.

Separately, court filings against Signa and Benko included a claim by three special purpose vehicles of Mubadala for €713 million due to the breach of financing agreements. A different legal action for €296 million was launched by Am 1 Real Estate Investment Management SCSP in Luxembourg.

Representatives of Mubadala and Signa declined to comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.