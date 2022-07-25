(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd.’s profit slumped in the first half of the year as wild market swings spooked clients and eroded assets the firm oversees for the rich.

Net income in the first six months of the year fell 26% to 450.3 million francs ($467.5 million) on lower transaction- and trading-driven income, the Swiss bank said in a statement Monday. The shares fell as operating profit missed analysts’ estimates, costs rose and a hiring freeze suggested the firm remains cautious for now, despite upbeat comments by Chief Executive Officer Philipp Rickenbacher.

The results are the first indication how Switzerland’s large wealth managers navigated volatile markets and surging inflation that are weighing on clients’ risk appetite and threatening to drive up bad loans. Julius Baer said in May that it’s stepping up efforts to rein in costs as clients remain on the sidelines, including by streamlining the markets where it operates and using technology.

“I think the worst is through, at least for what we have seen,” Rickenbacher said on Bloomberg TV. “While it’s a bit too early to see a full swing re-leverage yet, I think clients will look very closely at opportunities in the second half.”

Julius Baer fell as much as 5% in Zurich trading, the most in more than a month, before paring losses to 3.2% as of 9:14 a.m. The stock is down 28% this year.

Operating costs rose 5.8% in the first half, driven by provisions and losses from a legacy litigation case. But personnel expenses decreased by about 1% as the firm reduced the bonus pool to reflect a weaker business performance.

Rate Boost

The drop in trading driven income offset higher net interest income, as banks across Europe stand to benefit from the end of negative interest rates that have saddled them and their clients with costs to hold excess deposits. Julius Baer said last week it will no longer charge negative interest rates on client deposits in euro, Swiss franc, and Danish krone as of Aug. 1.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sanction on some of the country’s wealthiest people is also upending wealth management and private banking plans from Zurich to New York. For Julius Baer, the regulatory risks are particularly acute after the bank came under regulatory fire over a money laundering scandal in Latin America.

The firm said it has initiated the wind-down of its advisory subsidiary in Moscow, in compliance with local regulations and contractual agreements. The net asset value of this entity on 30 June 2022 was CHF 1.2 million.

Another potential headache for the firm is the selloff in cryptocurrencies. Baer has taken a stake in SEBA Crypto AG, one of two fully-regulated crypto banks in Switzerland, and has been working on offering services in digital assets to its wealthy clients. That’s in stark contrast to larger rival UBS Group AG, which so far has said it’s not interested in advising clients on “speculative” assets.

