(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd. said it’s on track to meet its cost and profitability targets for this year as interest rates rise and the firm saw a “clear improvement” in new money flows since the end of June.

Wealthy clients added a net 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.3 billion) in the four months through October, Switzerland’s third-largest wealth manager said Monday. The gross margin improved to almost 91 basis points, from 82 basis points in 2021, helped by rising interest rates.

The inflows, after a first half that the bank called one of the most difficult in decades, helped lift assets under management to 429 billion francs from 428 billion francs at the end of June, even as clients continued to reduce risk. The firm has been stepping up efforts to rein in costs as clients remain on the sidelines, including by streamlining the markets where it operates and using technology.

Approximately 1 billion francs of assets under management were reclassified as under custody after funds were frozen in connection with sanctions imposed on clients over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bank, led by Chief Executive Officer Philipp Rickenbacher, has been expanding in several markets including Asia and Latin America. Last month, Baer announced it hired teams of bankers for its Switzerland-based desks covering Brazil, Mexico and Hispanic Americas.

In September, Baer took a stake in Shanghai-based asset manager Grow Investment Group (GROW), in what it called a “first step” into the mainland China wealth management market. It made a “low double-digit” equity investment in the Chinese firm, which was founded in June 2021.

Other key figures for the first 10 months of the year:

Cost-to-income ratio just above 66%, compared with a target of below 67%

About 247 million francs of shares have been repurchased at end of October, of a total of 400 million francs planned by the end of February

Adjusted return on CET1 “well ahead” of 2022 target of more than 30%

