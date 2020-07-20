(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd. posted its best ever first-half profit as sharp asset price swings linked to the coronavirus boosted client trading at the Swiss private bank.

Net income jumped by 43% from a year earlier to 491 million Swiss francs ($523 million), with commissions and fees as well as income from financial instruments rising sharply, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

“With the full economic impact of Covid-19 still ahead of us, we are confident that we are well prepared for a challenging second half of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Philipp Rickenbacher said in a statement.

Julius Baer’s earnings may signal how the world’s biggest wealth managers have fared as the coronavirus whipsawed markets and generated record revenues from client trades. UBS Group AG reports earnings on Tuesday, with Credit Suisse Group AG to follow on July 30. With the trading bonanza expected to fizzle out in the second half, banks are now turning their focus to costs to shore up future profits.

Rickenbacher, less than a year into the job, has pledged to focus on profitability and boost the bank’s reputation after a decade of breakneck growth under former boss Boris Collardi was followed by the Swiss regulator investigating Julius Baer’s Latin America operations.

The CEO is now reviewing the bank’s footprint after already announcing plans to eliminate 300 jobs this year. Two months ago Julius Baer said it agreed to sell its Bahamas operations and has hinted there may be more to come.

The bank said its gross margin jumped to 93 basis points from 83 basis points a year earlier. Assets under management rose to 402 billion francs at the end of June compared with 392 billion at the end of April. The company said asset growth was affected byby negative market performance and further strengthening of Swiss franc.

Julius Baer is targeting a cost-income ratio of 67% or lower over the next three years, an an adjusted pre-tax margin of 25-28 basis points over the same time period.

