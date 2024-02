Julius Baer Says CEO Philipp Rickenbacher is Stepping Down

(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd. confirmed that Chief Executive Officer Philipp Rickenbacher is to step down.

The decision is in “mutual agreement” with the board of directors, the Zurich-based bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Deputy CEO Nic Dreckmann becomes ad interim CEO, the bank said.

