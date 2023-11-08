(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd. fell for the fourth trading day amid reports the Swiss private bank has loan exposure related to Rene Benko’s Signa.

The Swiss lender’s shares were down 1.5% as of 10:57 a.m. in Zurich, taking the decline so far this week to about 6%. The past few days have seen reports from Business Insider and Zurich blog Inside Paradeplatz, addressing the bank’s potential exposure to Benko’s empire.

The Austrian tycoon, who is the part-owner of London’s Selfridges department store and New York’s Chrysler building, convinced a variety of backers to bankroll his company. That included some of Europe’s richest families as well as Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which has tapped law firm Latham & Watkins LLP to advise on the lending it made to Signa group, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

A spokesperson for Julius Baer declined to comment, noting the bank doesn’t comment “on speculation and rumors and alleged customer relationships.”

Read More: The Crisis at Signa, Owner of NY’s Chrysler Building: QuickTake

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.