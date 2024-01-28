(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd. will write off an amount that could be around 400 million Swiss francs ($463 million) related to its exposure to bankrupt property mogul Rene Benko’s Signa empire, Sonntagszeitung reported.

The write-off is scheduled to be announced on Thursday, when the bank reports earnings, the Swiss paper said, citing an unidentified person within the lender.

Baer ran up a 606 million Swiss francs exposure to the Signa real estate empire and is investigated by Switzerland’s financial watchdog over inadequate risk-control structures, people familiar with the matter have said.

The bank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

