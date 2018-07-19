(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. said the recent race to buy property ahead of the government’s latest price cooling measures may give a temporary boost to its mortgage business, but in the longer term the market is likely to slow down.

The country’s largest bank expects "a slight ramp up in mortgage financing requirements" in the next one or two months as a result of the July 5 rush to purchase apartments before the government measures took effect, according to Sim S. Lim, DBS’s Singapore country head.

About 1,000 condominium units were sold that evening in the hours between the government’s announcement of a new property clampdown, and the midnight deadline when the curbs took effect, the Straits Times newspaper reported. Singapore imposed higher stamp duties and tougher borrowing limits in a bid to cool speculative demand stoked by record land bids and redevelopment deals.

"These people who bought 1,000 units will be looking for mortgage financing," Lim said Thursday in an interview.

After that demand has been satisfied, the mortgage market will cool, though discounts from property developers will mitigate the downturn, Lim said. The impact on DBS will also be cushioned by the nature of the bank’s customer base, which includes purchasers of government-subsidized housing and first-time buyers, Lim added.

Singaporeans purchasing first properties were exempted from the additional stamp duty.

DBS had S$73.5 billion ($54 billion) of housing loans at the end of March, some 31 percent of the total Singapore market and up 14 percent from a year earlier.

--With assistance from Russell Ward.

To contact the reporter on this story: Abigail Wen Yi Ng in Singapore at ang329@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Marcus Wright at mwright115@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.