Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- Jump Crypto burst onto the scene less than a year ago, with the appointment of a former intern named Kanav Kariya as its founding president. Within a few months, Jump Crypto found itself spending hundreds of millions of dollars bailing out market participants because of a major crypto hack, and having to navigate the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin. Undeterred by critics, Kariya believes that the market’s current volatility is the perfect time to double down. In this episode, you’ll hear from Bloomberg reporters Katherine Doherty and Yueqi Yang, who went to Chicago to visit Jump’s headquarters, and hear about what’s next for the firm.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.